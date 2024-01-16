My Thai Go 804 N Charles St
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls
cripy vegetable roll stuffed$6.00
- Pork Dumpling
Pork in a dumpling wrap$6.00
- Chive Cake
Chives in a Cake Fried$6.00
Noodles & Rice
- Pad Thai
Rice Noodles W/Egg ,Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Chives, Carrots, Red Tofo, Radish Tamarind Sauce *PEANUTS*$16.00
- Drunken Noodles
Wide Rice Noodle, Spicy$16.00
- Pad See Iew
Wide Rice Noodle, Thai Basil$16.00
- Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice, w/Egg$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice, Shrimp, Chicken & Egg$17.00
- Kapow Fried Rice
Jamine Rice, Basil, w/egg$16.00
- Crab Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice Crab, w/egg$19.00
Curry
My Thai Go Special
Thai sweet Basil, Thai Chilli Peppers W/egg
Desert
Drinks
Utensils
