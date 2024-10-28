Skip to Main content
My Thai Go (New Location)
0
Order Online
Home
/
Kapow (Thai Style)
Kapow (Thai Style)
$0
Kapow Protein Options
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Spice Levels
Select...
Vegetarian
Select...
Add a Fried Egg
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Basil, Fried Egg w/Minced Chicken
My Thai Go (New Location) Location and Hours
(410) 327-0023
804 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement